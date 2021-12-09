Is It Red, Purple or Blue? Pantone Invents ‘Very Peri’ as Color of the Year 2022

Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 is a special hue, because for the first time ever, it’s a shade that didn’t quite exist yet until its creators concocted it.

When you take a look back on the year, you think of all the memories you’ve made along the way. You think back to defining points during those 365 days and decide what moments counted the most. Pantone looks back on the year’s events through a defining color that accurately represents those days, along with a few words to go with it. Usually, the color is preexisting. This year, however, Pantone, the global color authority, decided to create a unique color described as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone.” That color is 17-3938, otherwise known as Very Peri.

Is it purple, violet, or Is it blue? Or is it something in between? Pantone came to this decision based upon two existing colors, blue and red. Simply put, they took the”faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red” and blended the two hues in order to introduce audiences to a color that is something more than blue or purple or even violet.

Very Peri is described as “displaying carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing.” The color is said to reflect the transformative times that we live in while pulling from the “global zeitgeist” of the moment. What’s next for this interesting shade? Industries from fashion to hair care will be trying their best to incorporate the hue into their products. Let’s see if you can spot this new color in the upcoming year.