×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Melania Trump Launches NFT Artwork Inspired By Her Own Eyes

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
MelaniasVisionNFT-Final
Melania Trump: December 2020
Melania Trump: 2020
Melania Trump: December 2020
Melania Trump: November 2020
View Gallery 22 Images

Melania Trump is joining the technology world, following her tenure as First Lady of the United States.

In her first public project since the end of her FLOTUS tenure, Trump has announced that she’s selling a “Melania’s Vision” NFT in partnership with Parler. A Non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital item or entity such as GIFs, drawings or even items within video games.

“Melania’s Vision” features digital watwercolor-esque artwork of a set of blue eyes by Marc-Antoine Coulon, inspired by Trump’s own. The piece can be purchased from a limited period of December 16-31 for $150 from Trump’s own website. The artwork also includes an audio recording from Trump herself, described as a “message of hope.” A portion of its proceeds will benefit children who are leaving the foster care system.

Melania Trump, NFT, “Melania’s Vision," Marc-Antoine Coulon, eyes, blue eyes, artwork, digital art
Melania Trump’s “Melania’s Vision” NFT by Marc-Antoine Coulon.
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Office of Melania Trump

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Trump said in a statement, as shared on her Instagram account. “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen driving away in the motorcade after arriving on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. 20 Jan 2021 Pictured: Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Photo credit: Larry Marano / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727820_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen driving away in the motorcade after arriving on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. 20 Jan 2021 Pictured: Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Photo credit: Larry Marano / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727820_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Larry Marano / MEGA
The former First Lady will continue to release NFT’s next year, which can be purchased using both credit cards and cryptocurrency. These pieces will also be part of an auction taking place in January, which includes both digital and physical art—plus a currently unnamed accessory.

Click through the gallery to see Trump’s shoe moments from 2020.

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad