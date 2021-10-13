Jordan Brand Chairman Larry Miller Reveals He Secretly Killed a Man in ‘Sports Illustrated’ Interview

Jordan Brand chairman Larry Miller revealed a shocking secret in a new cover interview for Sports Illustrated, released today. The executive shared that in 1965, at 16 years old, he shot and killed a fellow teenager — then identified as Edward White.

56 years later, Miller has revealed the truth to free himself from the burden of carrying the secret. He also hopes it will allow him to speak with at-risk youth and prisoners, and possibly pivot others away from violence.

“That’s what makes it even more difficult for me, because it was for no reason at all,” Miller told journalist Howard Beck in the accompanying article. “I mean, there was no valid reason for this to happen. And that’s the thing that I really struggle with and that’s — you know, it’s the thing that I think about every day. It’s like, I did this, and to someone who — it was no reason to do it. And that’s the part that really bothers me.”

Miller kept the murder to himself for its entirety, revealing in the interview that he never discussed it with Michael Jordan, Nike founder Phil Knight, NBA executives or his own friends and children.

The chairman also shared that the story will be fully detailed in an upcoming book “Jump: My Secret Journey From the Streets to the Boardroom,” which he cowrote with his daughter, Laila Lacy. The title is planned for an early 2022 release by publisher William Morrow.