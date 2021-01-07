Karlie Kloss Condemns Capitol Riot and Shares She’s ‘Tried’ to Talk Politics With In-Laws Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner 

Karlie Kloss is speaking out about the violence that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and her affiliation with the Trump family.

Following news that hundreds of violent and angry pro-Trump supporters had stormed the U.S. Capitol building, Kloss condemned the rioters on Twitter, writing: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

While her tweet was met with agreement and applause, some social media users took the moment as an opportunity to demand Kloss share that same message with her husband’s family. Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner — who is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. Both Ivanka and Jared serve as advisors to the president.

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

I’ve tried — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

“Tell your sister in law and brother in law,” a Twitter user told Kloss. The model, who is currently expecting her first child, then responded to the since-deleted post, writing: “I’ve tried.”

Kloss has remained extremely private about her relationship with the Trump family, but this is not the first time it has come into question. In January of last year, Kloss was left stunned after a “Project Runway” contestant made a comment about the Kushner family during a deliberation on the show, which she hosts. The incident transpired as the judges were discussing content Tyler Neasloney’s work.

When designer and judge Brandon Maxwell revealed he could not see Karlie wearing Neasloney’s look “anywhere,” the contestant fired back: “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?” The comment prompted Kloss to gasp with her later saying: “I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge.”

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on Nov. 29, 2020. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / In addition to being a model and TV host, Kloss recently co-created a collection with Adidas. The capsule includes footwear like the SolarGlide Karlie Kloss Shoes for $140 and activewear. The capsule is available at Adidas.com.

Ivanka has also been involved in the fashion industry. For over a decade, Ivanka ran a lifestyle brand that consisted of apparel, footwear, accessories and fragrance. In 2018, she decided to shut down her namesake brand, which she started in 2007, to focus on her work in Washington.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Ivanka said in a statement at the time. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”