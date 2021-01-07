×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Karlie Kloss Condemns Capitol Riot and Shares She’s ‘Tried’ to Talk Politics With In-Laws Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner 

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
Karlie Kloss seen leaving the Marc Jacobs fashion show fall/winter 2020 in NYC on Feb 12, 2020. 12 Feb 2020 Pictured: Karlie Kloss. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA612096_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Karlie Kloss leaving the Marc Jacobs fashion show on Feb 12, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

Karlie Kloss is speaking out about the violence that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and her affiliation with the Trump family.

Following news that hundreds of violent and angry pro-Trump supporters had stormed the U.S. Capitol building, Kloss condemned the rioters on Twitter, writing: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

While her tweet was met with agreement and applause, some social media users took the moment as an opportunity to demand Kloss share that same message with her husband’s family. Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner — who is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. Both Ivanka and Jared serve as advisors to the president.

Related

Ivanka Trump Emulates 'Vote Red' In a Bright Sweater, Coat Dress & This Major Boot Trend for Georgia Rally

Ivanka Trump Pops in Red In Christmas Family Photo

Ivanka Trump Styles Her Favorite Holiday Dress With Elegant $995 Crystal-Embellished Pumps

“Tell your sister in law and brother in law,” a Twitter user told Kloss. The model, who is currently expecting her first child, then responded to the since-deleted post, writing: “I’ve tried.”

Watch on FN

Kloss has remained extremely private about her relationship with the Trump family, but this is not the first time it has come into question. In January of last year, Kloss was left stunned after a “Project Runway” contestant made a comment about the Kushner family during a deliberation on the show, which she hosts. The incident transpired as the judges were discussing content Tyler Neasloney’s work.

When designer and judge Brandon Maxwell revealed he could not see Karlie wearing Neasloney’s look “anywhere,” the contestant fired back: “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?” The comment prompted Kloss to gasp with her later saying: “I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge.”

United States President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House in Washington, DC after spending Thanksgiving weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland on Sunday, November 29, 2020 Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. 29 Nov 2020 Pictured: First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor return to the White House with United States President Donald Trump after spending Thanksgiving weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA718219_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on Nov. 29, 2020.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP /
In addition to being a model and TV host, Kloss recently co-created a collection with Adidas. The capsule includes footwear like the SolarGlide Karlie Kloss Shoes for $140 and activewear. The capsule is available at Adidas.com.

Ivanka has also been involved in the fashion industry. For over a decade, Ivanka ran a lifestyle brand that consisted of apparel, footwear, accessories and fragrance. In 2018, she decided to shut down her namesake brand, which she started in 2007, to focus on her work in Washington.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Ivanka said in a statement at the time. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Women Dancing on Mountain Summit to Sponsored By Deckers

From Responsibility, Comes Opportunity

With a rich history of corporate responsibility, Deckers Brands embraces a holistic approach to doing the right thing.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad