Kanye Puts $11 Million Ranch and Business Properties in Wyoming Up for Sale

Kanye West has placed his business properties and ranch in Cody, Wyo., up for sale.

The Yeezy designer has listed his ranch, formerly named Monster Lake Ranch, for $11 million as of this week. According to the DBW Realty listing, the six square miles of property include a lodge, horse facility, corrals, go-kart track and lakes. The rapper bought the ranch in 2019; though it’s unknown how much he paid for it, per Wyoming law, the property was originally listed for $13.3 million.

Before the ranch was for sale, West previously listed seven of his Cody commercial properties as well. The Cody Enterprise reported this week that altogether, the properties were worth over $3.2 million.

In 2019, West moved to Cody from California to continue operations for some business for his fashion and shoe label, Yeezy. It’s unknown if the new property listings mean that the rapper is permanently leaving Wyoming, or relocating his business in the state.

The musician has kept busy this year with his “Donda” album release, plus numerous drops for Yeezy — specifically, the brand’s shoe line with Adidas and new collaboration with Gap. In fact, his Yeezy Adidas collection has launched a range of footwear in 2021, including new colorways of the Yeezy 500 High, Foam Runner, Quantum and 450 shoes. His new Yeezy Knit Runners also debuted in late September, reselling at nearly four times their original price the following day.