Kanye West Approved to Legally Change His Name to ‘Ye’

Kanye West goes by many aliases like Yeezy and Yezzus, but now one of his monikers will replace his birth name.

In September 2018, the 21-time Grammy award winner tweeted that he planned on going by, simply, “Ye.”

“Formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” he told fans.

Today, the courts have granted his request. Los Angeles Superior Court judge Michelle Williams approved West’s request to have his legal name changed to “Ye” with no middle or last name. West previously filed his name change petition on Aug. 24 and said the change was for personal reasons.

The Yeezy sneaker mogul told Big Boy in a radio interview that he thinks “Ye” is the most used word in the Bible. But the word is actually pronounced “yee” in the Bible meaning “you,” not “yay” — the way West pronounces “Ye.”

Even though they recently filed for divorce, Kim Kardashian still lists her last name as West on her Instagram profile. West was last seen with the social media star during her turn as a “Saturday Night Live” host on Oct. 9.

The name change is yet another boost of publicity for the Gap collaborator, who released a hoodie with the lifestyle brand last month following the drop of one of his latest Yeezy sneakers.