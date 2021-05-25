The Fashion Industry Remembers George Floyd on the Anniversary of His Death

George Floyd has not been forgotten.

It’s been one year since Floyd — an unarmed Black man — was killed on May 25, 2020, when Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes during an arrest.

While Floyd’s death sparked national protests and Chauvin has since been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — there is still work to be done.

Today as crowds gather around the country to honor Floyd’s life, the fashion industry is remembering the 46-year-old and reflecting on how America can reckon with its painfully racist history.

Kate Spade

To mark the anniversary, Kate Spade announced on Instagram three donations from the label.

“Today, to mark the one-year anniversary since the killing of George Floyd, we announce three donations from our company foundation. $100,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative to help fight discrimination in our criminal justice system. $75,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) to fight for structural changes that achieve racial equality. $75,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support education equity & scholarships for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” the company shared.

Teva

In a post on Instagram, Teva acknowledged “there’s still a long way to go” and shared that the brand is skipping Teva Tuesday out of respect.

“It’s been on year since the senseless and tragic murder of George Floyd. While some progress has been made in unpacking the deep roots of systemic racism and police brutality in this country, we acknowledge today that there’s still a long way to go in terms of ensuring justice and equality for the Black community. Today, we remember Mr. Floyd, a father, a brother, a provider, and protector. In his memory, we continue to affirm that Black Lives Matter: today, tomorrow, and every day.”

“With that in mind, we’re skipping Teva Tuesday this week to dedicate space for each of us to continue processing, reflecting and educating ourselves.”

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress echoed similar sentiments, expressing: “1 year ago George Perry Floyd Jr. was taken from his daughter, his family, loved ones & community. His death became a clarion call for justice that rang throughout the world.”

“His family did not receive justice—Justice would mean that George Floyd and so many others would still be with us. While his family has received some peace by way of a guilty verdict, there are many others still waiting for the accountability & fairness that millions of people all over the world marched for. There is more work to be done to get liberty & justice for all.”

Karla Welch

Karla Welch simply shared that she is “sending love to his family and loves ones,” alongside a post of his name on Instagram.

Stuart Weitzman

In a series of posts shared to the label’s Instagram Story, Stuart Weitzman wrote: “George Floyd mattered.”

“One year later, we mourn his loss, honor his memory and recognize how his murder has impacted our world, our country and our lives. Today — and every day — we stand with our Black employees, customers, and partners, the Black community, and all marginalized communities as a whole.”