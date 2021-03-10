FBI Seeks to Identify Suspect Who Allegedly Left Capitol Pipe Bombs: His Nike Air Max Speed Turf Sneakers Are Key

FBI images of the person suspected of leaving pipe bombs near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters during the Capitol riot in January.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released official security images of the person suspected of leaving pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, ahead of deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The suspect allegedly left homemade explosive devices near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters.

In the new images, the FBI provided clearer photos of the person, who was wearing Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers on the day of the attempted bombings. The bureau, in a joint effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is offering a $100,000 reward for information on the suspect.

In particular, the FBI emphasized the suspect’s choice of sneakers, providing a detailed look at the shoes in hopes of aiding in an identification.

FBI images of the person suspected of leaving pipe bombs near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters during the Capitol riot in January. CREDIT: Courtesy of FBI

FBI images of the suspect allegedly leaving pipe bombs near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters during the Capitol riot in January. CREDIT: Courtesy of FBI

A closer view of the pictured suspect’s Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of FBI

From the images, the FBI deciphered that the suspect was wearing a pair of Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers in a gray and black colorway with yellow Swoosh accents. The silhouette is identifiable thanks to its paneled suede uppers, high-top height and securing cross-foot strap.

A closer view of the pictured suspect’s sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of FBI

Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. CREDIT: Courtesy of FBI

Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. CREDIT: Courtesy of FBI

“Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. [on Jan. 5], an unknown individual placed two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. One pipe bomb was placed in an alley behind the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC), located at 310 First Street Southeast, and the other was placed next to a park bench near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), located at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3,” stated the FBI in an official release.

“The unknown individual wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The individual carried a backpack in their hand,” continued the release.

An image of the pipe bomb left in Washington D.C. CREDIT: Courtesy of FBI

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. You can also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips may remain anonymous.