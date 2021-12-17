Young Thug Fronts Giuseppe Zanotti’s Latest Sneaker Release

Young Thug is the face of a new sneaker release.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper has teamed up with Giuseppe Zanotti to help launch the designer’s newest sneaker called Cobras. In a campaign lensed by photographer Cam Kirk, Young Thug wears the latest sneaker style from Zanotti which is now available in four tone-on-tone iterations – pink, red, black, and white.

First previewed during Milan Fashion Week in September, the new men’s low-top style features a 3D cobra snake that wraps around the body of the shoe, its head stealthily sitting atop the toe. Often used by Zanotti in his dress shoe collections, this is the first time he has used the snake iconography on a sneaker.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

“I have always loved the symbolism of the snake,” said Zanotti in a statement. “It is a powerful and dynamic motif I have explored in many collections, but never before on a sneaker. For the Cobras, I wanted to infuse an element of street culture and grandeur to snake. I wanted the sneaker to feel larger than life.”

“Young Thug defies classification and stereotypes,” Zanotti continued. “He has always embraced the eccentric, the unapologetic—not only with his music but also with his fashion. He perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the Cobras.”

Young Thug added: “For me, Giuseppe is like a chameleon. He’s got the Italian style thing down but knows how to change it up and layer in the unexpected, the street. It’s fire.”

Giuseppe Zanotti’s new Cobras sneaker range, which retails for $1,190 per pair, is now available at giuseppezanotti.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti