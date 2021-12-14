Wrangler Boltsters Sustainability Efforts With New Footwear Collection

Wrangler is ramping up its sustainability efforts with the launch of its newest footwear range. The Kontoor Brands-owned denim label has officially dropped its first shoe collection with Twisted X, the sustainable footwear manufacturer Wrangler inked a licensing deal with in late 2020.

Now available, the new 43-style footwear range is offered for men, women and children, spanning across the Western, casual/modern, outdoor, work and work/casual categories.

With ambitious sustainability goals and future-focused practices, Wrangler and Twisted X have intended to create conscious footwear that aims to reduce their ecological footprint, the two companies noted in a press release.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Twisted X

Indeed, the Wrangler Footwear line features many sustainable elements, including uppers made of ecoTWX and shoe linings made from upcycled plastic water bottles. Midsoles are made from sugarcane molasses and outsoles are made with rice husk, an agricultural byproduct, and footbeds are made with 85% upcycled production waste. And, for every pair sold, Twisted X will plant a tree in partnership with One Tree Planted.

“We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Western & workwear at Wrangler North America, in a statement. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for Wrangler, but it’s also exciting for the Western community.”

Twisted X CEO Prasad Reddy added, “Wrangler is such an iconic brand and we’re thrilled to partner together to introduce something new to the footwear industry. We set out to make this collection with quality, comfort and sustainability at the forefront, pillars that are core to both companies. Our top concern was the Earth and those who call it home, so we’re very proud of the final product and can’t wait for consumers to experience it.”