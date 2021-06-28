Twisted X Aims to Disrupt the Western Boot Market With This Comfort Innovation

Four years after Twisted X introduced its proprietary CellStretch comfort technology, the footwear brand is finally bringing the innovation to the Western boot market.

The Tech X collection will initially launch with six men’s cowboy boots that are due to hit stores in November. Each will be equipped with the company’s CellStretch cushioning features in the heel and forefoot, which provide a customized comfort feel.

CellStretch is currently offered in Twisted X’s casual lifestyle collection, as well as its outdoor and work boot lines. According to CEO Prasad Reddy, the comfort innovation has been a hit with customers. “Consumers have been asking for the technology by name when they come into the stores,” he said. “Retailers have been asking us to increase it and add it to more styles. We decided that we wanted to find a way to bring it into our Western boots, but that’s kind of hard to do.”

The company spent 18 months devising a way to incorporate comfort elements into a classic cowboy boot, in a manner that didn’t change the design profile.

“Western boots are more than footwear — it’s a lifestyle,” said Monte Nelson, who joined Twisted X in April from Justin Brands to serve as VP of Western. “This customer is set in their ways, and you rarely see any change in the market. So to have this technology being implemented into the boot is going to permanently change the marketplace because of how comfortable it is.”

The Tech X Western boots will feature CellStretch comfort technology. CREDIT: Courtesy of Twisted X

Prasad said that adding CellStretch to the boots does bring a slight increase in price; however, Twisted X absorbs the bulk of the cost, so that prices are only 2% or 3% higher.

And the brand, which has long prioritized sustainability, will also incorporate environmentally friendly materials into the Tech X collection, including Leather TWX, a recycled leather that utilizes 80% scrap leather from factories; and Molasses EVA, made with a byproduct from refined sugar production.

Nelson noted that following the initial rollout of the Tech X line, the company will continue to explore more ways to improve the comfort and feel of its Western boots. He also aims to broaden the selection of Twisted X cowboy boots overall, introducing more categories such as exotics and ranchers.