Tom Brady Is Launching a Clothing Line at Nordstrom — And Wife Gisele Says He’s Got Plenty of Fashion Cred

Tom Brady is proving yet again to be full of surprises.

After two decades playing for the New England Patriots, he hung up his jersey and moved south to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, a decision that shocked many. Now, he’s making another surprising move by creating a clothing line. The NFL star announced the launch of his collection on Tuesday. The line, called Brady, will be available at Nordstrom this December and it will include men’s training and activewear.

“I feel like I’m living two lives,” Brady told WSJ Magazine. “My football life and then my post-football life.” He admitted to the outlet that toggling between both is tiring.

Brady partnered on the clothing line with co-founder and CEO Jens Grede, who works with Kim Kardashian on her Skims brand, and designer Dao-Yi Chow, Public School New York co-founder.

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, is also in the fashion industry. She has been working as a model for decades and even created a line of flip-flops for Ipanema in the past.

“He loves clothes way more than I do,” Bündchen said about her husband to WSJ Magazine. “He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about.”

The collection is just one of many ventures that Brady is exploring as retirement speculations continue. Not only is he creating an entertainment portfolio with a company called 199 Productions, but his TB12 fitness program already includes a book, supplements and workout gear.

Though this line marks the quarterback’s first collection, he has worked with apparel through endorsements in the past. In the footwear and apparel space, Brady has struck deals with well-known brands like Ugg, Foot Locker and Under Armour. While the NFL’s jerseys are made by Nike, Brady takes to the field in cleats manufactured by UA, as he signed a multiyear deal with the company in 2010. The specific model he wears is the UA Spine Fierce MC-B.

