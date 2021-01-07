This Edgy Menswear Brand Worn by Maluma and Offset Is Launching a Collection That Focuses on Footwear

Since Alexandre Plokhov launched his distinctively tailored menswear collection in 2018, Nomenklatura Studio has been spotted on stars such as Columbian recording artist Maluma, rapper Offset in the music video “Clout” and Haechan, a member of K-pop group, NTC.

The designer’s edgy, military-infused collections for Nomenklatura Studio may be his most recent venture, but Plokhov is no stranger to the world of menswear. Prior to launching the luxury brand, the founder served as the menswear design director for luxury fashion houses such as Versace and Helmut Lang. His previous line, Cloak, also garnered a cult following. Now embarking on his fifth collection for Nomenklatura Studio, the Russian-born designer is turning his full attention to footwear this season.

“When the country went shut down during the first wave of COVID we noticed that were shoes selling at a much faster rate than clothing,” said Plokhov. “So after a lot of soul searching and thinking, I decided to concentrate exclusively on footwear for Nomenklatura Studio’s new collection Product Release 005.”

The collection, which is available to preorder on Nomeklaturastudio.com, features four styles made from leathers sourced from tanneries throughout Italy and France. The shoes are manufactured by artisans in Montegranaro, Italy and retail between $475-$750.

The Parabellum MKII was inspired by the combat service boot issued to GIs in the later years of WWII. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nomenklatura Studio

To buy: Nomenklutura Studio Parabellum MKII boot, $750; Nomenkluturastudio.com.

Among the styles from Nomenklatura Studio’s latest fall collection is the Parabellum MKII boot. The shoe follows the success of the label’s original combat boot that was released in Plokhov’s first collection. Other models from Product Release 005 include the D-Ring Derby made of patent leather, which retails online for $475.

Notably, each shoe draws on an element of underground music scenes, including German electropunk and British goth rock.

The D-Ring Derby is inspired by German electropunk band D.A.F., a catalyst for the chunky shoe style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nomenklatura Studio

The shoes from the brand’s fifth collection feature two types of soles: for the chunkier models, a hybrid of a Curio leather welt and a Vi-Lite Vibram lug-sole as well as a full Vachetta leather outsole with an angled footprint.

The Goth Boot’s neo-western silhouette draws its inspiration from Bauhaus frontman, Peter Murphy as well as the Winnipecker shoe, a model loved by British underground rock subcultures of the late 20th century. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nomenklatura Studio

Lastly, in the collection is the Zipper Engineer, a 1980s-inspired boot made from pebble-embossed leather notably called “Beluga leather” after its resemblance to caviar. “It’s our take on the motorcycle boot,” said Plokhov.

The Zipper Engineer was inspired by Depeche Mode bandmember, Martin L. Gore. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nomenklatura Studio

To buy: Nomenklutura Studio Zipper Engineer boot, $700; Nomenklaturastudio.com.

All styles are available to preorder on Nomenklaturastudio.com and plan to ship out the last week of January.