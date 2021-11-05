Winnie Harlow Models Puma’s Cali Dream Sneakers in a Vibrant Campaign Shot in Jamaica

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Winnie Harlow’s latest Puma campaign is a tropical fantasy.

The new ads feature the 27-year-old supermodel and global brand ambassador having the time of her life on the colorful streets of Jamaica, where she is exploring her roots and free to show off the German company’s new Puma Cali Dream sneakers at the same time.

Winnie Harlow strikes a pose in the Puma Cali Dream campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma/MEGA

The stacked sole style has unique detailing, such as a TPU insert on the midsole and iconic Cali details throughout the upper. All five colorways are primarily white leather contrasted by neutral or pastel suede color-blocking. She models them in various looks in Jamaican hues, such as denim cut-offs, lace-up side short-shorts, cropped T-shirts, and vibrant corset bodysuits — all with gold jewelry, of course.

Priced at a cool $90, the sports giant’s Puma Cali Dream kicks are set to release on Nov. 23rd via Puma.com or at Puma NYC Flagship store, and select retailers, if you’d prefer to shop in person.

PUMA brand ambassador Winnie Harlow stars in a new campaign CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma/MEGA

Winnie Harlow in the new Puma Cali Dream collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma/MEGA

Harlow is part of the She Moves You platform where Puma celebrates women who move together to achieve and connect – through sport, culture and values. Other it-girl participants include Dua Lipa and Cara Delevingne, along with top female athletes.

Harlow announced her link to the athletic brand in June 2020 through a post on Instagram, writing that she chose “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” The supermodel also said that her first act with Puma would be to donate products to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

The Puma Cali Dream collection is available on Nov. 23rd on Puma.com. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma/MEGA

