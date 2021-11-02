Whitney Port Models Sleek Boots and Comfy Sneakers in DSW’s New Holiday Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whitney Port has returned to fashion—though not in the way you might think.

The former “The Hills” star has joined forces with DSW to create a curated edit for the holiday season. Port also serves as a model for the partnership, posing in a range of holiday-ready footwear. The media personality’s two looks span the range of the winter outfit spectrum, but still connect with a sleek and contemporary style.

Whitney Port stars in DSW’s holiday campaign. CREDIT: Anne Marie Cartwright

In one ensemble, Port wears a pair of tan leather trousers with an oversized multicolored sweater, creating a look that’s both sleek and cozy. She paired the ensemble with a green leather handbag, as well as dark orange sneakers by Sorel. The $140 Kinetic Impact style features perforated uppers, as well as chunky exaggerated soles and bold pink-tipped laces for a sporty touch. When paired with Port’s look, the athletic shoes continued the theme of comfort.

Whitney Port stars in DSW’s holiday campaign. CREDIT: Anne Marie Cartwright

Sorel’s Kinetic Impact sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

The former “The City” star’s second outfit took a more formal approach, starting with an embellished turtleneck dress. The black number was layered with a matching leather jacket with a ruffled hem and cinched with a coordinating belt. Port also paired the look with a crystal-studded clutch and sleek black Jessica Simpson boots. Her $100 Liesa style includes pointed toes and faux suede uppers, complete with a slouchy silhouette and 4-inch stiletto heels.

Whitney Port stars in DSW’s holiday campaign. CREDIT: Anne Marie Cartwright

Jessica Simpson’s Liesa boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Aside from her two standout shoes, Port’s DSW edit includes sharp Steve Madden and JLO by Jennifer Lopez heeled boots, Vince Camuto mules and Reebok sneakers. The footwear all connects to themes of comfort and sleek going-out style, both ideal for the holiday season. Her curation highlights trends and fashion-forward silhouettes without sacrificing comfort or ease, a common theme in Port’s own wardrobe over the years.

Brad Goreski stars in DSW’s holiday campaign. CREDIT: Anne Marie Cartwright

In addition to Port, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski was also tapped as a star for DSW’s holiday campaign. Goreski’s chosen lineup of DSW footwear includes sharp Adidas sneakers, Ugg slippers and Birkenstock sandals in a variety of neutral tones. Port and Goreski make up two of the campaign’s “Festive 5” stars, which also include finance expert Patrice Washington, home organizer Jen Robinson and etiquette coach Myka Meier.