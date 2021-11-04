Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Model Winter Gear in New Moose Knuckles Campaign

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles tapped “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and two of the industry’s most in demand, models Emily Ratajkowski and Adowa Aboah, for their latest winter campaign.

Collaborating with iconic photographer David LaChapelle, the three can be seen posing in an icy, phantasmagoric cityscape. One of LaChapelle’s signature phantasmagorical scenes includes an 8-foot wave of ice, which Ratajkowski rides with an orange Moose Knuckles surf board. In the snap, she’s modeling a black puffer over a black one-piece with a cutout detail down the front and a pair of pointy black pumps. The playful shoot was styled by Kyle Luu.

Emily Ratajkowski for Moose Knuckles fall ’21 campaign. CREDIT: David LaChapelle for Moose Knuckles

Another shot shows the model and actress ice fishing along with Adwoa and Davidson. The “King of Staten Island” actor wears a neon green and black plaid winter jacket in the campaign photo, which subtly matches the fringed skirt Adwoa is modeling. While Ratajkowski is sporting see-through black pumps, the British model is wearing tall black combat boots and Davidson is in white sneakers.

(L-R) Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah for the new Moose Knuckles campaign. CREDIT: David LaChapelle for Moose Knuckles

Davidson was accompanied by some friends to unveil his first Billboard for Moose Knuckles in his hometown of Staten Island, New York on Tuesday. “Much love always to Staten Island. I grew up here and I’ll always stay here. Shout out to Moose Knuckles for making it happen,” he said in a statement.

Check out the full campaign video below.