Lori Harvey Goes Glam Modeling a Little Black Dress for Michael Kors Holiday Campaign

Michael Kors unveiled today its 2021 holiday campaign and it’s as glamorous as ever. The photographs, which are taken by Sean Thomas, certainly do not hold back on extravagance.

Michael Kors, Bella Hadid, Bretman Rock, Tina Leung, and Lori Harvey (center) for the Michael Kors holiday campaign.

The star-studded cast of the campaign includes Michael Kors, Bella Hadid, Bretman Rock, Tina Leung and Lori Harvey. The group is captured jetting off to New York for the holidays. In one of the photos, all of the campaign participants gather around Kors, who sports a black suit with a T-shirt and a pair of aviator sunglasses. The others are seen wearing a mix of black and shiny silver ensembles and bags. Harvey is all smiles, looking effortlessly glam in a black mini dress with a jeweled shoulder bag. Hadid poses in a sequin dress with silver earrings and a pair of silver pumps.

The models are seen wearing color-coordinated outfits. In one photo, they are all shot wearing little pink, brown and orange dresses, respectively, with a fitted cut, a matching puffer jacket, a small top-strap bag and a suitcase. For footwear, all three women wear a pair of strappy sandals with a criss-cross ankle strap and a stiletto heel.

Photos for the Michael Kors holiday campaign.

The rest of the campaign features sleek, streamlined looks such as knit dresses and earthy-toned separates. Key handbags for the season include the Karlie satchel, Greenwich crossbody bag, SoHo shoulder bag and Hamilton Legacy satchel.

Photos for the Michael Kors holiday campaign.

In a statement, Kors said in light of the season “we really wanted to capture the heart of the holidays: traveling to celebrate with the loved ones we’ve missed so much.” He added, “And what better way to do that than by sharing luxurious gifts and hitting the town, looking fabulous while you’re on the go? We all deserve a little extra joy, love and glamour this season.”

