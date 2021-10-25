Katy Perry Gets Cozy in Athleisure and ‘Ugly’ Sandals for Gap’s New Holiday Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Katy Perry cozied up in comfy footwear for Gap’s new holiday campaign, “All Together Now,” which launched on her birthday today.

The musician and UNICEF ambassador stars in the ad’s video in a variety of outfits, including a black cropped sweatshirt and leggings, white collared shirt and gray robe. Near the start of the clip, where viewers can hear Perry perform a cover of The Beatles’ “All You Need is Love,” the star wore Gap’s gray logo hoodie, leggings and a classic denim jacket. Perry’s ensemble was elevated with subtle details with accessories like a baseball cap, sunglasses and delicate gold necklaces. However, her casual look was grounded with a pair of black “ugly” sandals that feature chunky buckled straps and thick soles. Her shoes added an extra casual element while focusing on ease and comfort.

Katy Perry stars in Gap’s “All Together Now” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

However, Perry’s sandals aren’t her only comfy footwear. The star also slipped on a pair of chunky pale pink sneakers in the video’s second half, where she’s surrounded by a diverse group of dancers for a snowy photo shoot. The “I Kissed A Girl” singer wore fuchsia sweatpants, as well as a pink turtleneck sweater, knit hat and red scarf while playing an acoustic guitar. Her sporty sneakers, similarly to the sandals, focused on comfort while remaining trendy — and also created a sweet monochrome look in the process.

Katy Perry stars in Gap’s “All Together Now” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

“Reimagining one of the most recognizable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream,” Perry said in a statement. “And what better reason to partner than bringing people together to spread joy for the holidays and raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that’s close to my heart. Children are our future.”

You can watch Perry’s new Gap campaign below.

Gap’s “All Together Now” campaign highlights the values of working together to create more love and kindness in the world. Perry’s cover of “All You Need is Love” has also been recorded as a full-length song, which viewers can listen to now. For each Spotify stream of the track, Gap will donate $1 — totaling up to $100,000 — to nonprofit Baby2Baby, which provides supplies like clothing, diapers, backpacks and more to children living in poverty. Coincidentally, the campaign is also a full-circle moment for Perry, who’s first job as a teenager was working at Gap’s Paseo Nuevo store in Santa Barbara, Calif.

When it comes to shoes, Perry’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

