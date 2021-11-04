×
Hailey Bieber Goes Glam Modeling Party Heels, Satin Sandals & More in Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

By Nicole Zane
Hailey Baldwin in Sleek Heels
Hailey Baldwin in Sleek Heels
Hailey Baldwin in Sleek Heels
Hailey Baldwin in Sleek Heels
Jimmy Choo is kicking off the holidays in style. The footwear brand’s continuation of the fall ’21 Time to Dare collection has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Hailey Bieber.

Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new images place the 24-year-old in festive outfits across Los Angeles, wearing the latest roundup of elegant shoes ideal for party season. Expect innovative styles like the Diamond x Hike boot, shown below. It’s a hybrid between the company’s signature chunky trainers and hiking boot; not to mention, it will add some much needed chic comfort to any frock demonstrated by Bieber herself.

Hailey Bieber, Jimmy Choo Campaign
Hailey Bieber in a hybrid between our signature chunky trainers and classic hiking boot style.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo
Hailey Bieber, Jimmy Choo
Bieber poses in the Averly pumps, crafted from fuchsia grosgrain and decorated with two oversized bows.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Syles that coincide with the British label’s glam spirit are seen throughout, such as satin sky-high stilettos in bright hues like the Avery pumps (above) and Azia sandals (below), and sparkling handbags, including the Bon Bon are showcased, too.

Hailey Bieber, Jimmy Choo
Bieber in the Azia sandals and a crystal embellished Bon Bon mini handbag.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo
Hailey Bieber, Jimmy Choo
Bieber in the Oriel boots made with latte soft patent.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

For fans of booties, the Oriel pointed-toe style (above) comes in both black and latte patent leather, with crystal-encrusted tassel fringe and stars on the side.

Jimmy Choo, Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber shows off Jimmy Choo’s new collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

