Hailey Bieber Goes Glam Modeling Party Heels, Satin Sandals & More in Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

Jimmy Choo is kicking off the holidays in style. The footwear brand’s continuation of the fall ’21 Time to Dare collection has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Hailey Bieber.

Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new images place the 24-year-old in festive outfits across Los Angeles, wearing the latest roundup of elegant shoes ideal for party season. Expect innovative styles like the Diamond x Hike boot, shown below. It’s a hybrid between the company’s signature chunky trainers and hiking boot; not to mention, it will add some much needed chic comfort to any frock demonstrated by Bieber herself.

Hailey Bieber in a hybrid between our signature chunky trainers and classic hiking boot style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Bieber poses in the Averly pumps, crafted from fuchsia grosgrain and decorated with two oversized bows. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Syles that coincide with the British label’s glam spirit are seen throughout, such as satin sky-high stilettos in bright hues like the Avery pumps (above) and Azia sandals (below), and sparkling handbags, including the Bon Bon are showcased, too.

Bieber in the Azia sandals and a crystal embellished Bon Bon mini handbag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Bieber in the Oriel boots made with latte soft patent. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

For fans of booties, the Oriel pointed-toe style (above) comes in both black and latte patent leather, with crystal-encrusted tassel fringe and stars on the side.

Hailey Bieber shows off Jimmy Choo’s new collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

