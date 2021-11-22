Brad Goreski Shares His DSW Selects, Styling Tips and Top Holiday Trends

DSW is getting into the holiday spirit, thanks to Brad Goreski. The stylist to stars like Kaley Cuoco and Sarah Hyland is part of the brand’s new holiday campaign, sharing his top gifting picks in a curated edit this season.

Goreski’s edit was based on his own love of shoes, as well as DSW’s affordable styles—like the matching Ugg slippers he gifts his own family. The stylist’s picks include versatile styles like Converse sneakers, Steve Madden boots and Birkenstock slides. However, Goreski shares that his favorite trends this season also make bold statements.

Brad Goreski stars in DSW's 2021 holiday campaign.

“For the holidays, I’m really vibing on anything that’s metallic, has some sort of establishment, crystals, velvet, just leaning into that opulence because we’re now allowed to be together for the holiday season,” says the stylist. “Put your best foot forward, and dress to impress as much as you can.”

Brad Goreski stars in DSW’s 2021 holiday campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

When styling his selections, Goreski advises pairing them with versatile pieces like jeans, sweaters and coats. The stylist says elevating wardrobe basics is key, whether through bold shoes or accessories—like his own yellow Reebok sneakers from DSW.

“I think when you invest in pieces that are eye-catching, whether it be a sneaker or boot or a heel, people will really respond to it,” says Goreski. “Then they do all the work for the rest of your outfit.”

Brad Goreski stars in DSW’s 2021 holiday campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

As the year ends, Goreski is reflecting on his top fashion moments. One standout is Kaley Cuoco’s first custom dress by Vera Wang, worn to the 2021 Emmy Awards—which involved a surprising shoe bargain.

“All Kaley said to me is she wanted to do something really bright,” says Goreski. “The shoes she was wearing were by Le Silla, and it was the perfect neon highlighter match. She doesn’t usually wear a heel that’s that high, but my bargain with her was she could do that dress only if she wore that heel. She was a trooper and did it for the entire night.”

Brad Goreski stars in DSW’s 2021 holiday campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Goreski is also looking forward to new projects, from styling to his role as a Canada’s Drag Race judge.

“There’ll be lots more TV, lots more red carpet looks from my ladies, and just continuing to work and create and travel and do all of those great things,” teases the stylist. “Keep your eyes on my Instagram, as well.”

You can discover Brad’s top holiday selections on DSW.com.