×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Instagram Post Is Worth $2 Million in Media Impact Value

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
beyoncé, backless gown, dress, sheer gloves, heels, tiffany and co, necklace, jay-z, suit
Beyoncé and JAY-Z for the Tiffany & Co. fall '21 "About Love" campaign.
CREDIT: Mason Poole/Tiffany & Co.

Beyoncé’s latest Instagram post, commemorating her and Jay-Z’s ambassadorship for Tiffany & Co., is worth $2 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), according to LaunchMetrics. MIV is a method used to determine the financial value to marketing strategies across a range of formats, including print, digital and social media.

In the two weeks since Bey and Jay were announced as Tiffany & Co.’s official brand ambassadors, their new positions have garnered a total of $10.5 MIV in its coverage. Beyoncé’s own $2 million post yesterday — the third in a trio she shared — has significantly amassed 5 million likes and counting. The full trio is worth $4.2 million MIV, with Tiffany’s respective brand media from the announcement valued at $372,000 MIV.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s impact on Tiffany & Co. this week signifies a hallmark for the brand’s new media strategy, since being acquired by Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) earlier this year. This includes a new image revamp that’s seen the traditional jewelry brand aim to appeal to Gen Z communities with versatile, edgy Knot and HardWear lines — plus a new advertising tagline, “Not Your Mother’s Tiffany.”

In addition to the superstar musician couple, the iconic American fine jeweler has also attached a range of new celebrities as ambassadors for advertisements and campaigns this year. These include Rosé of K-pop girl group BlackPink, “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy and “Blackish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross. Collectively, the three brought in $26.7 million in MIV.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad