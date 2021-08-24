Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Instagram Post Is Worth $2 Million in Media Impact Value

Beyoncé’s latest Instagram post, commemorating her and Jay-Z’s ambassadorship for Tiffany & Co., is worth $2 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), according to LaunchMetrics. MIV is a method used to determine the financial value to marketing strategies across a range of formats, including print, digital and social media.

In the two weeks since Bey and Jay were announced as Tiffany & Co.’s official brand ambassadors, their new positions have garnered a total of $10.5 MIV in its coverage. Beyoncé’s own $2 million post yesterday — the third in a trio she shared — has significantly amassed 5 million likes and counting. The full trio is worth $4.2 million MIV, with Tiffany’s respective brand media from the announcement valued at $372,000 MIV.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s impact on Tiffany & Co. this week signifies a hallmark for the brand’s new media strategy, since being acquired by Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) earlier this year. This includes a new image revamp that’s seen the traditional jewelry brand aim to appeal to Gen Z communities with versatile, edgy Knot and HardWear lines — plus a new advertising tagline, “Not Your Mother’s Tiffany.”

In addition to the superstar musician couple, the iconic American fine jeweler has also attached a range of new celebrities as ambassadors for advertisements and campaigns this year. These include Rosé of K-pop girl group BlackPink, “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy and “Blackish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross. Collectively, the three brought in $26.7 million in MIV.