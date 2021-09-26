Nordstrom Celebrates Broadway’s Return with “Jagged Little Pill” Cast Ahead of 2021 Tony Awards

Ahead of Sunday’s 2021 Tony Awards, Nordstrom brought Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” cast together on its’ women’s shoe floor for a panel with Town & Country’s Adam Rathe. Attendees sipped cocktails while listening to Tony-nominated actors Kathryn Gallagher, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena and Elizabeth Stanley discuss their return to the stage.

Broadway’s reopening will bring “Jagged Little Pill” back to the Broadhurt Theatre on October 21, marking the play’s first show since March 2020. Naturally, the cast is thrilled to be back.

“It’s something that I find so special about theater in general, is that it is all of these people, in the same room, sharing an experience,” said Sean Allan Krill, nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Steve Healy.

“Jagged Little Pill” notably incorporates topics ranging from assault to protests, which Derek Klena—nominated for a Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Nick Healy—believes audiences will see with new eyes after the past year. Klena notes the greatest obstacle will be “playing a little oblivious” to real-world issues in the play’s first acts, where characters are more innocent.

“I think the biggest challenge is going to be to remember that [our characters] are young, that we are unaware of so much of what’s gone on in this world,” said Klena. “We’ve experienced so much, and we know better, but that’s going to be the hard part of still bringing the truth to these roles and knowing that they haven’t learned that yet.”

However, as the Tony Awards and Broadway both return this fall, the “Jagged Little Pill” cast is thrilled to reunite and celebrate live theater together.

“I think it just got all of us together and reminded us that there was a time where you could, six nights of the week, go see a Broadway show and watch people live out their dreams in front of you,” said Kathryn Gallagher, who’s role as Bella Fox earned a Best Featured Actress in a Musical nomination. “I think that having the Tony’s, even in the pandemic, even throughout everything, [is] just this reminder that there are always great stories to be told.”

The 2021 Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, September 26 at 7:00 pm EST.