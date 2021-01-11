A “Sex and the City” Revival Is Coming to HBO Max

After much speculation and anticipation, “Sex and the City” is officially returning.

A revival of the series is heading to HBO Max, and will star Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York). The women each announced the happy news on Instagram alongside a trailer for the upcoming reboot.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax @JustLikeThatMax #AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter,” Parker captioned an Instagram post, confirming the news.

In the teaser, video of New York City is shown before the clip transitions to a computer screen that reads “And just like that…” and “The Story continues…” with Parker narrating.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning, Variety and Deadline reported on Sunday. The series will include 10 half-hour episodes and will begin production in New York City this spring, according to the outlets. Additional casting information has not yet been released.

“Sex and the City,” which was created by Darren Star — the man also behind “Younger” and “Emily in Paris” — first premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons before ending in 2004. In 2008, “Sex and the City” the movie was released, which saw Carrie finally marry Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Two years later a sequel followed.

For many, “Sex and the City” not only introduced them to New York City, but also the world of fashion. Parker’s character, a relationship columnist, was obsessed with shoes, specifically footwear by Manolo Blahnik. The show’s protagonist was also a lover of Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Christian Dior.

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis on the set of “Sex and the City” in 2009. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Since the finale, Parker has become a fashion icon herself. In 2014, Parker launched her own shoe brand, the SJP Collection, which includes sleek satin footwear that often includes embellished detailing. One pair in particular, however, are a striking nod to her beloved character. The brand’s Roguebis heels are a mix and match pairing that come in a vibrant pink and lush yellow. The heels retail for $395 at Zappos.com. Fans of the show will recall that Carrie famously wore mismatched Louboutin sandals while out in Los Angeles.

