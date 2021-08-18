How to Get Tickets to Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party in Chicago

Kanye West’s latest event for his upcoming album “Donda” is a listening party at the Soldier Field in Chicago — and you’re invited.

Tickets to the Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience will go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, Aug. 20, at noon. CDT — or, 1 p.m. ET. As a clock counts down to the tickets’ release, the website’s offered some helpful tips to prepare for getting your ticket to the Donda experience. Shoppers are recommended to arrive on the site 10 minutes early, and sign into their Ticketmaster accounts if they have one. It’s essential to confirm payment information so your checkout is faster, as well. You can also click the “More Info” tab at the top of the page beforehand to see if there are any important details to know prior to the sale, such as ticket limits (so far, none are listed).

West himself took to Instagram to share the first details of the event, which will be held in-person on Aug. 26. The rapper’s post featured simple black lettering atop a white background, sans caption — decidedly understated and to-the-point.

West has debuted a new range of looks in preparation for “Donda’s” release, as seen at his last two listening events for the album at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22 and Aug. 5. The rapper’s latest musical era has found him often wearing sheer full-face coverings and dark gloves, which remain on throughout his performances. Notable ensembles have included a monochromatic red outfit with bright orange sneakers that includes a forthcoming Yeezy x Gap puffer jacket, as well as an all-black look with cargo pants and a Balenciaga jacket coated in long spikes. No word yet on what Ye will wear for the third event, though we’ll likely know when it debuts next week.

You can order tickets for Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience on Ticketmaster this Friday.