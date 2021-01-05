Yoon Ahn Wears a New Ambush x Nike Dunk High Reminiscent of the ‘Chicago’ Air Jordan 1

To kick off 2021, Yoon Ahn used social media to tease a new colorway of the Ambush x Nike Dunk High that Jordan Brand fans may recognize.

Ahn, founder of Ambush and Dior’s jewelry design director, shared images on Instagram rocking an unreleased red-based colorway of the Ambush x Nike Dunk High reminiscent of the classic Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” Unfortunately for fans of the style, she wrote “NFS” in the Instagram caption, which suggests that this pair will not be for sale.

The latest look is executed in a clean white leather upper contrasted by bold red overlays and black Swoosh branding on the sides. Capping off the look is a white midsole and a red outsole.

The Ambush x Nike Dunk High debuted last month as part of a special project between Ambush, Nike and the NBA. Ahn put her own spin on the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe by giving it a higher cut and elongated details predominantly seen on the Swoosh and heel counter extending past the heel, which serves as a reference to the bike, car and truck culture in Japan.

While the “Chicago” Jordan 1-inspired Ambush x Nike Dunk High won’t be released to the public, the collaborative shoe is dropping in the tonal “Cosmic Fuchsia” make up on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS and at select retailers. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.