Xbox and Adidas Are Dropping a New Forum Collab That Looks Like an Xbox Console

Xbox and Adidas have teamed up once again to reimagine one of the brand’s most iconic hoops shoes ever as a gaming console.

Releasing today is the Xbox x Adidas Forum Mid “Xbox 360” designed in celebration of the Xbox gaming system’s 20th anniversary this year. On the opposite spectrum from the Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech that was previewed last month, this latest Forum Mid style will be the first sneaker collab from the gaming company and the sportswear giant that fans will be able to buy but only at Adidas’ website in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Xbox, the shoe features several visual throwbacks and Easter eggs inspired by the Xbox 360 that fans of the console will appreciate. This starts with the shoe’s with-based color scheme that’s paired with green and silver accents inspired by the system itself. The shoe also comes with four pairs of shoelaces including in red, yellow, green, and blue as a nod to the face buttons on the Xbox 360 controller.

“How better to do that than with the adidas Forum shoes as the platform? The silhouette on its own is a bold start. To amp things up further, Xbox’s vibe is all over the iconic court style, from the colors to the logos to the tech-driven reflective details,” the Three Stripes wrote for the collab’s product description.

The Xbox x Adidas Forum Mid “Xbox 360” collab will be released today at Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe comes with a $160 price tag.

The Xbox x Adidas Forum Mid “Xbox 360.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Xbox x Adidas Forum Mid “Xbox 360.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Xbox x Adidas Forum Mid “Xbox 360.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas