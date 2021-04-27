Wacko Maria and Vans Celebrate Vinyl Culture With Their Latest Three-Shoe Collaboration

Vault by Vans has a new sneaker collaboration on the way, and for its latest project, the premium skatewear brand has partnered with Tokyo-based fashion label Wacko Maria.

After dropping their first collection for spring ’21 last month, Vans and Wacko Maria have announced their second capsule for this season featuring three iterations of the classic Slip-On model, as well as matching apparel. The shoes will come in contrasting white, brown, and purple color schemes while vinyl record graphics cover the canvas upper paying tribute to the vinyl culture. Adding to the look are black trims at the midfoot as well as on the white vulcanized midsole.

Much like the shoes, the capsule includes three camp collar rayon shirts in tonal white, blue and orange colors featuring the aforementioned vinyl record print throughout. In addition to the release of Wacko Maria and Vans’ sneaker and apparel collection, the duo is also releasing a new film that captures the essence of Wacko Maria.

The second drop of the Vault by Vans x Wacko Maria capsule will be released globally at select Vault by Vans stockists starting May 15. To locate your local sneaker store carrying the release, click here.

The Wacko Maria x Vault by Vans Slip-On collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Wacko Maria x Vault by Vans Slip-On collab in the white colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Wacko Maria x Vault by Vans Slip-On collab in the purple colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

