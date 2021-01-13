Virgil Abloh Teases Potential ‘The 20’ Off-White x Nike Collabs Through a New Interactive Website

Virgil Abloh and Nike have produced several sneaker collaborations since 2017, and it looks like they will soon add to their long list of projects with at least seven more.

The Off-White designer launched his interactive “Public Domain” website, which is designed to replicate Abloh’s computer screen, also providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look through the Off-White x Nike design archives. The webpage is filled with various multimedia files including samples of some of Abloh’s most sought-after collabs with Nike, behind-the-scenes imagery and more.

Not only did the site take a deeper dive at past Off-White x Nike projects, Abloh also teased seven pixelated sneaker images overlaid with the text “ACTUALLY PENDING” at the bottom. Although clearer shots at the shoes are currently unavailable, the set appears to include two new yellow-based Nike Air Force 1s, two new iterations of tennis legend Serena Williams’ player-edition NikeCourt Flare 2s, the “Canary Yellow” Off-White x Air Jordan 1 that was initially spotted during Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, and lastly, two Futura x Off-White x Nike Dunks previewed at the spring ’19 Off-White runway show.

At the time of publication, neither Abloh and Nike have confirmed the next seven Off-White x Nike collabs and their release dates.

Abloh’s new website appeared at a time when rumors started to circulate about a new collection with Nike, dubbed “The 20.” Sneaker leak Twitter account @py_rates revealed on Monday that the aforementioned collection was “coming soon,” offering no other information.

However, Nike responded to FN’s email request to confirm or deny the upcoming collection by stating there is “nothing to share at this point.”

The name of the rumored “The 20” collection is a nod to Abloh and Nike’s first collection, “The Ten,” which dropped in 2017. The lineup featured several deconstructed Nike icons.

The seven pixelated sneakers on Virgil Abloh’s Public Domain website. CREDIT: Courtesy of Public Domain

In related Virgil Abloh x Nike news, the two will drop their new “Icons” book this month giving fans insight behind the creation of the coveted Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection.