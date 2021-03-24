Punk and Skate Culture Inspire Verdy’s Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Wasted Youth’ Collab

Nike SB and Japanese artist Verdy have a new sneaker project on the way.

Dropping two years after their first Girls Don’t Cry x SB Dunk Low collab, the duo has come together to introduce a new SB Dunk Low but this time under Verdy’s Wasted Youth clothing label. According to the product description on the SNKRS app, the shoe is inspired by punk and skate culture, as well as the related need to rebel against everything.

The look is executed with patchwork denim construction on the upper alongside premium leather overlays panels on the mudguard to give the shoe a vintage aesthetic. Elevating the look is a rose graphic on the medial Swoosh branding, Wasted Youth branding embroidered on the heel tab and a D-ring belt appears underneath. Further adding to the rebel nature of the shoe are the messages printed on the footbed, which reads “No thank you I don’t need your support,” and “Don’t bother me anymore.”

Verdy’s Nike SB Dunk Low “Wasted Youth” collab will be released at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and at select Nike SB retailers on April 6. The collab will come with a $110 price tag.

Verdy's Nike Sb Dunk Low "Wasted Youth" collab.

The lateral side of the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low "Wasted Youth" collab.

The medial side of the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low "Wasted Youth" collab.

A top-down view of the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low "Wasted Youth" collab.

The heel's view of the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low "Wasted Youth" collab.

The outsole of the Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low "Wasted Youth" collab.