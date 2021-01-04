Vans Uses ‘Where’s Waldo’ to Reimagine Several of Its Most Iconic Shoes for the Entire Family

Although it’s rarely easy to spot Waldo in the “Where’s Waldo” series, the collaborative collection with Vans can be picked up with relative ease.

Available now is the Vans x “Where’s Waldo” collaboration, a lineup of shoes and apparel for the entire family. For the lineup, some of the most iconic shoes Vans has to offer have been reimagined including the Slip-On, the Authentic, the Era, the Sk8-Hi and the Old Skool.

For the Slip-On, Vans reimagined the shoe with an image of the beach scene from the first “Where’s Waldo?” book, which also features red piping on the tongue and navy-blue foxing — both nods to Waldo’s signature outfit.

The sneaker retails for $65 in adult sizing, $45 for both kids’ and toddler sizing.

“Where’s Waldo” x Vans Slip-On. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Slip-On (Adult), $65; Vans.com

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Slip-On (Kids), $65; Vans.com

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Slip-On (Toddler), $65; Vans.com

The Vans Authentic is a tribute to Waldo’s hometown, the Land of Waldos, which is dressed with imagery of adventures from “The Great Waldo Search” book. It is available in adult sizing for $65.

“Where’s Waldo” x Vans Authentic. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Authentic (Adult), $65; Vans.com

As for the Era sneaker, Vans dressed the classic look with an all-over postage stamp print, which feature the images of memorable “Where’s Waldo” characters. The shoe is available in kids’ sizing for $45 and $40 for toddlers.

“Where’s Waldo” x Vans Era. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Era (Kids), $45; Vans.com

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Era (Toddler), $40; Vans.com

The shoe that visually stands out from the rest in the collection is the Sk8-Hi, which is a nod to Waldo’s evil twin arch nemesis, Odlaw. The shoe, like Odlaw, wears a black and yellow color scheme, and its checkerboard pattern features both Waldo and Odlaw hidden among the checks.

“Where’s Waldo” x Vans Sk8-Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Sk8-Hi (Adult), $85; Vans.com

Lastly, Vans takes a worldwide adventure with the Old Skool, delivering the shoe with Waldo’s signature red and white stripes from his shirt on the uppers and logos of international versions of the series printed on the midsoles. The adult sizing of the shoe retails for $75, kids’ sizing for $50 and toddler sizing — with Velcro straps instead of laces — sells for $45.

“Where’s Waldo” x Vans Old Skool. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Old Skool (Adult), $75; Vans.com

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Old Skool (Kids), $50; Vans.com

To Buy: “Where’s Waldo” x Vans Old Skool (Toddler), $45; Vans.com

