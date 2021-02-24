Vault by Vans & Taka Hayashi Are Releasing Two Archival Styles That Take Inspiration From Formula One Racing 

Vault by Vans and Taka Hayashi are celebrating Formula One racing with their latest collab.

Vault by Vans and the longtime in-house Vans designer are releasing two archival styles — The OG Style 24 LX and OG Style 47 LX — that take inspiration from the sport.

The OG Style 24 LX offers a high-top silhouette with full canvas uppers, a textured rubber toe cap and contrasting piping and a lace guard. The OG Style 24 LX also features Hayashi’s interpretation of the Classic Checkerboard finish line pattern printed on the uppers, while Vans detailing is reminiscent of Formula One team jackets.

Vault by Vans x Taka Hayashi The OG Style 24 LX CREDIT: Courtesy of Vault by Vans

Vault by Vans x Taka Hayashi The OG Style 47 LX CREDIT: Courtesy of Vault by Vans

The OG Style 24 LX comes in two colorways, Canvas Checkerboard/ Classic White/Black and Canvas Checkerboard/Classic White/True White. As for The OG Style 47 LX, the shoe is equipped with canvas uppers, a quilted vamp as well as contrasting heel stripes that echo car racing suits of the ’70s. Additionally, the shoe’s printed midsoles utilize Vans’ classic pattern reminiscent of checkerboard racing flags. The shoe also offers two color ways, including: Baja Blue/Dress Blues and Raven/Black — with contrast piping.

Further standout details include the blue colorway featuring white heel stripes and the black colorway featuring gold heel stripes. The OG Style 24 LX will be available on Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. ET, while The OG Style 47 LX will drop on March 1 at select Vault by Vans retailers. A price tag for the shoes has not yet been revealed.