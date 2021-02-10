×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vault by Vans and Porter by Yoshida & Co. Have a Four-Shoe Collab On the Way

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection
The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans has teamed up with a beloved Japanese bag company for its next collaboration, releasing under its premium Vault by Vans imprint.

The next collab is with Porter by Yoshida & Co., which Vans explained combines Porter’s monochromatic sophistication with its iconic design details. It consists of four new-look classic Vans shoes: two colorways of the OG Old Skool LX, the OG Classic Slip-On VLT LX and the OG Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX.

The leading look of the lineup is the OG Old Skool LX, which is executed in a black colorway and a second in a forest night hue. The sneakers also include a distorted checkerboard pattern and a monochromatic flora print on the medial side of the shoe, as well as removable Sidestripe detailing and ankle cuff.

Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. OG Old Skool LX
One colorway of the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. OG Old Skool LX.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Watch on FN

The remaining OG Classic Slip-On VLT LX and OG Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX looks are delivered in forest night and black color palettes.

Aside from the footwear, Vault by Vans and Porter by Yoshida & Co. created a collaborative briefcase, wallet and luggage tag.

The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection arrives Feb. 20 at select retailers.

The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection
The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection
The OG Classic Slip-On VLT LX from the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection
The OG Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX from the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection
The co-branded tag featured on the lining of the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. shoes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection
The orange waffle outsole on the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. looks.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad