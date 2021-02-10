Vault by Vans and Porter by Yoshida & Co. Have a Four-Shoe Collab On the Way

The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection.

Vans has teamed up with a beloved Japanese bag company for its next collaboration, releasing under its premium Vault by Vans imprint.

The next collab is with Porter by Yoshida & Co., which Vans explained combines Porter’s monochromatic sophistication with its iconic design details. It consists of four new-look classic Vans shoes: two colorways of the OG Old Skool LX, the OG Classic Slip-On VLT LX and the OG Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX.

The leading look of the lineup is the OG Old Skool LX, which is executed in a black colorway and a second in a forest night hue. The sneakers also include a distorted checkerboard pattern and a monochromatic flora print on the medial side of the shoe, as well as removable Sidestripe detailing and ankle cuff.

One colorway of the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. OG Old Skool LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The remaining OG Classic Slip-On VLT LX and OG Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX looks are delivered in forest night and black color palettes.

Aside from the footwear, Vault by Vans and Porter by Yoshida & Co. created a collaborative briefcase, wallet and luggage tag.

The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection arrives Feb. 20 at select retailers.

The Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The OG Classic Slip-On VLT LX from the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The OG Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX from the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The co-branded tag featured on the lining of the Vault by Vans x Porter by Yoshida & Co. shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans