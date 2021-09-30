Vans Launches Bloody Freddy Krueger Shoes Inspired by ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the spookiest month of the year approaches, Vans partnered with Warner Bros. on the Horror Collection, which is inspired by some of the most iconic scary films, including a tribute to “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” The lifestyle brand is reimagining their classic styles with a lineup of footwear and apparel inspired by frightening classic scenes like the twins from Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining;” the possessed characters of “The Exorcist” and “The Lost Boys;” the Jason Voorhees mask from “Friday the 13th” and the bloody graphics from “It.”

Vans x Horror features “A Nightmare on Elm Street”-inspired apparel and sneakers.

Freddy Krueger fans will have the opportunity to re-create their Halloween costume with “A Nightmare on Elm Street” sneakers featuring black laces with bloodstain prints. The Sk8-Hi style incorporates a dark color palette in red, black and gray — a reference to Freddy Krueger’s sweater.

Related The Scariest Horror Movie Characters Come to Life In New Vans Collection Emma Roberts Looks Effortlessly Chic in Black Ruffle Dress and Checkerboard Print Slides ASAP Rocky Updates His Favorite Vans Styles In New Collab

As for the rest of the Freddy-inspired merchandise, the collection offers a fanny pack with bloody motif and a T-shirt with Freddy’s boiler room scene in the film — a true classic. The Vans Horror Collection also includes, sweaters, hats, T-shirts and joggers. Additional Vans footwear styles include a checkerboard-covered Vans Era inspired by Pennywise, a bloody pair of Slide-On slippers, the Slip-Skool, the Old Skool and the Style 47 Creeper.

A closer look at the Vans Horror Collection sneakers inspired by “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

For most fans, director Wes Craven’s original masterpiece continues to be a popular theme during the Halloween season. But for those who need a backstory of how Freddy Krueger came to be one of the most feared villains, the Springwood Slasher was burned by his victims’ parents after he escaped prison. There’s also a remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” that will reference his beginnings.

The shoes will release on Oct. 1 on Vans.com.