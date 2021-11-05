Vans & MOCA Return With New Collaboration Designed by Artists Who Reimagined Classic Silhouettes

Vans and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) collaborated for the second time on a capsule collection that brings forth six new creative sneakers. The two joined forces earlier this year in July on a drop that featured prints and patterns on some of the staple Vans silhouettes (classic slip-on, Sk8-Hi and Authentic).

For the latest effort, they tapped three artists who have a distinct vision and message to create their spin on the classics.

The artists include Dr. Judy Baca, a muralist whose public works have shed light on the lives and hardships of disenfranchised communities for more than 40 years, she reinterprets the Old Skool; Brenna Youngblood, a lifelong California artist whose work reconsiders the art of assemblage, combining found materials and discarded artifacts to create work that addresses issues within the culture around her and in society at large, who reimagines the Vans Authentic; and Frances Stark, who has a fascination with the subcultures of Southern California: skateboarding, punk, rap, and the city of L.A. itself, who creates her own version of the Old Skool sneaker. Each then uses their own interests and art styles to reinvent the signature Vans silhouettes.

Also included in the collection is a range of cotton canvas coaches jackets and the cotton 5-panel adjustable snapback hat.

The second drop of Vans x MOCA collection will be available for purchase at Vans.com, Vans

retailers and the MOCA Store beginning Nov. 12.