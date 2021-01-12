Vans and Foo Fighters Are Launching a Special Edition Sk8-Hi in Honor of the Band’s 25th Anniversary

To celebrate 25 years, Foo Fighters have teamed up with Vans to release a special limited edition shoe.

On Tuesdays, Vans announced on Instagram that the footwear brand and the rock band have collaborated on a pair of Sk8-Hi sneakers, which are “coming soon.”

“In celebration of their 25th Anniversary, we collaborated with @FooFighters on a special limited edition pair of Vans. The Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi is coming soon,” the post, which included a first look at the shoes, read.

The footwear features the style’s signature lace-up high top silhouette with the Foo Fighter’s memorable logo adorned across the canvas and suede upper. Additional Foo Fighter branding is seen at the heel.

A release date for the shoes has not yet been announced. The collab comes as the Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their 10th album, “Medicine At Midnight” on Feb. 5.

Vans introduced the SK8-Hi back in 1978 as “Style 38.” The shoe was designed to allow skaters to protect their ankles. The look has since become a must-have lifestyle shoe with stars like Hailey Baldwin, Jonah Hill, Bella Hadid and more rocking the look as part of their off-duty style.

The shoe is complete with supportive padding at the ankle and Vans’ signature Waffle. Shoppers have raved that the shoe is durable, long-lasting and comfortable for almost any activity. The classic black style currently retails for $70 at Vans.com.

Vans’ collab with Foo Fighters comes on the heels of its new “Where’s Waldo” series. The line reimagines scenes from the book on some of the brand’s most iconic shoes, including the Slip-On, the Authentic, the Era, the Old Skool and the Sk8-Hi.

The Slip-On features the beach scene from the first “Where’s Waldo?” book and is complete with a red and navy color details — a nod to Waldo’s outfit. The Slip-On retails for $65 for adults at Vans.com.