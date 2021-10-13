Vans Adds ‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘Gremlins’ to Horror Sneaker Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vans’ Horror Collection just got spookier. The brand just dropped new versions of its signature sneakers on its Vans Customs platform — a tradition since 1966 — in time for Halloween, all inspired by classic scary movies.

This fall, the skate brand tapped Warner Bros. for sneakers inspired by two creepy films: “Gremlins” and “Beetlejuice.” Five prints inspired by the horror flicks will be available for fans to customize footwear for adults, children and toddlers, in the spirit of the spookiest night of the year.

The “Beetlejuice” collaboration finds Vans’ Sk8-Hi sneakers reimagined in a patchwork of multicolored scenes from the film. A similar print is featured on the low-top Vans Authentic and Slip-On sneakers. However, the gothic lineup also includes a second print in both the Old Skool and Vans Authentic styles: white “Beetlejuice” lettering in multiple fonts atop black uppers.

Vans’ “Beetlejuice” sneakers from its Horror Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The “Gremlins” sneakers take a more playful route, showcasing a cartoon print of the flick’s mischievous characters Gizmo and Stripe. A black and white checkerboard print of the duo can be seen in Old Skool and Vans Authentic silhouettes. A similar cartoon pattern, which includes a color-blocked print of Gizmo on a black backdrop and Stripe on white, is splashed across Sk8-Hi, Slip-On and Vans Authentic sneakers as well.

Vans’ “Gremlins” sneakers from its Horror Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans’ Halloween footwear offerings this year feature sneakers inspired by some of the most iconic horror films of all time. In addition to “Beetlejuice” and “Gremlins,” styles are also available in prints detailed with imagery from “The Shining,” “Friday the 13th” and “It,” as well as Freddy Krueger’s sweater from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise.

Vans’ new “Gremlins” and “Beetlejuice” colorways are currently available on Vans.com/customs.