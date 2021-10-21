Vans and Bape Are Dropping Their First-Ever Collab Next Month

Vans and A Bathing Ape (Bape) are bringing together the worlds of streetwear and skatewear with a collaborative collection on the way.

After teaming up last year to deliver their limited “Customs” collection that was sold exclusively in China, the Cali-based skatewear brand and the iconic Japanese streetwear label have partnered once again for fall ’21 for a collaborative footwear and apparel capsule arriving next month.

According to Vans, this will be the first drop from the partnership and will include new iterations of the popular Sk8-Hi 38 DX and Authentic 44 DX silhouettes. The first model is decorated with Bape’s iconic ABC camo on the black and white-based upper combined with a custom camo tongue tag and a red Waffle outsole. The latter pair is decorated with Bape’s first-ever camo design on the durable ripstop canvas upper providing a more subtle look.

In addition to the sneakers, the collection will also include matching hoodies available in black or heather gray and featuring a combination of logos and camo prints.

The Vans x Bape collab will be released exclusively in China on Nov. 11 followed by a global launch taking place on Nov. 13. The capsule will be available exclusively at Vans.com as well as at Vans and Bape retail stores. At the time of publication, the retail pricing for the collaborative footwear and the hoodies has yet to be announced by the brands.

The Bape x Vans Authentic collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Bape x Vans hoodie in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans