Vanessa Bryant Launches Mambacita Apparel Line in Honor of Her Late Daughter Gianna Bryant’s Birthday 

Vanessa Bryant is keeping her daughter Gianna Bryant’s legacy alive.

In honor of Gianna’s 15th birthday, Bryant joined forces with Dannijo to create a special limited edition unisex apparel collection available at Dannijo.com. The line includes black and purple tie dye sweat sets that feature a “No. 2” design — the number Gianna wore on her basketball jersey.

Of the bittersweet capsule, Vanessa wrote on Instagram Saturday, “Today is my Baby’s Birthday. When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world.”

“Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader and had so much MAMBACITA swag. When I thought about who could help me capture her laid back yet girly-edge, I thought of female-owned @Dannijo. Two fun-loving sisters running a successful clothing line, they jumped on the opportunity to celebrate Gigi’s birthday with us, completely pro-bono,” Vanessa continued.

“I am so proud of the limited-edition MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set capsule collection, which celebrates Gigi’s spirit in every little detail — even the placement of #PlayGigisWay on the right arm of each hoodie — her shooting arm.”

Gianna and her father, basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside six others.

All proceeds from the collection will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The sweat suits can be purchased as sets or individuals. The adult sets retail for $332 while the kids two piece comes with a $224 price tag. The black and purple hoodies as separates are $224. The collection also includes tie dye face masks for $24.

In promotion of the line, Vanessa shared photos of herself and daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka posing in the purple sweats teamed with pink Nike sneakers.

The launch of the collection comes after Vanessa spoke out about the end of her late husband’s Nike deal.

“Kobe’s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21. Kobe and Nike made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe. It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe. My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds. That says everything. I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy. We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacies. That will never change,” Vanessa wrote via Instagram stories.

Nike had previously confirmed the news saying in a statement emailed to FN: “Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers. He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

The Los Angeles Lakers legend started his NBA career signed to Adidas, a deal that would yield several signature sneakers. Following his stint with Adidas, Bryant signed with Nike in June 2003. The baller laced up the brand’s Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 and 2K5 styles before getting is first Nike sneaker, the Zoom Kobe 1, in 2005.

