UNO Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Nike Collab

It has been fifty years since Merle Robbins invented the card game UNO in Reading, Ohio. To celebrate the huge milestone, the popular card game has teamed up with Nike on a special sneaker collab.

Images began to circulate on social media this week of the forthcoming UNO x Nike Air Force 1 collab but there’s currently no release info available for the shoe. At the time of publication, the images only show the style in grade school sizing but the collab is expected to be available in sizes for the entire family.

The latest look of the iconic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe dons a multicolored leather upper including a black heel counter, red quarter panels, a blue mudguard, a green heel tab, and yellow Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding contrast to the colorful look are white accents on the toe box, eye stay and shoelaces. Confirming that this shoe is in celebration of UNO’s 50th anniversary is the special branding stamped on the footbed along with “UNO” stamped on the heel. Completing the shoe’s look is a white midsole and outsole.

Although images of the UNO x Nike Air Force 1 Low have been revealed, neither UNO or Nike have shared the release details for the collab.

The lateral side of the UNO x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the UNO x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the UNO x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the UNO x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike