Images of the Union LA x Nike Dunk Collab Have Surfaced

Union Los Angeles’s sneaker collaborations are a favorite among fans and now, it appears that the boutique has another project on the way.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz and @Apolloluo1976 shared a first look at the forthcoming Union LA x Nike Dunk Low on Instagram this week along with early info suggesting that the pair will hit stores in 2022.

Given its far out release date, the inspiration behind the sneaker project hasn’t been revealed but the images give fans an idea of what to expect ahead of the shoe’s launch. The collab appears to feature a nylon upper that’s covered with a grid-like pattern throughout the material. The pattern continues onto the overlay panels including on the Swoosh branding on the sides. Additional details include a special “UN/LA” tag on the midfoot as well as Union LA’s “Frontman” logo appearing on the heel counter. Rounding out the look is a yellow hangtag, sail shoelaces, a white midsole, and a translucent blue outsole.

Prior to collaborating on the Dunk, Union La has collaborated with Jordan Brand, the subsidiary brand of Nike, on new Air Jordan styles including a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs in 2018 and the most recent being a pair of outdoors-inspired Air Jordan 4s in June.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Union LA x Nike Dunk Low is slated to release in 2022 but a specific launch date hasn’t been confirmed by Union LA or Nike.

In related Union LA news, the sneaker boutique has also teamed up with Jordan Brand to deliver the Union x Air Jordan 2 in the “Grey Fog/Siren Red/Light Smoke Grey” and “Rattan/Siren Red/Beach/Orange Peel” colorways, which are reportedly arriving at select retailers sometime this holiday season.