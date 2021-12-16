A Pair of Union LA x Nike Cortez Collabs Are Reportedly Dropping Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Union Los Angeles is no stranger to dropping sneaker collaborations and now, the retail store has reportedly teamed up with Nike for its next sneaker project.

In addition to the forthcoming Dunk collabs that surfaced last month, images have now surfaced of a purported Union LA x Nike Cortez collab after it was shared by @Solebyjc on Instagram.

While the inspiration behind the design is currently unknown, the Union LA x Nike Cortez features a deconstructed look as seen with the jumbled panels on the mesh upper, which is dressed in either light brown or black-based color schemes. The first style also features a two-tone red and brown eye stay while the latter pair retains the stealthy look. Adding to the design of the first pair are the red accents on the red Swoosh branding on the sides, the tongue tab as well as a yellow “UN/LA” tag at the forefoot while Union LA’s “Frontman” logo is stamped on the heel tab. Rounding out the design of the Cortez is either an all-brown or black rubber midsole and outsole.

Although a first look at the Union LA x Nike Cortez collabs was shared by @Solebyjc on Instagram, release details for the purported sneaker collab have yet to be announced by the store or the brand.

In related Union LA news, the store has also teamed up with Jordan Brand to deliver a new sneaker collab after images of the two Union x Air Jordan 2 in the “Grey Fog/Siren Red/Light Smoke Grey” and “Rattan/Siren Red/Beach/Orange Peel” colorways surfaced last month.