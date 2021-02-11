×
Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1 ‘Freeze Out’ Has Sold Out — Here’s How Much They’re Going For on the Resale Market

By Victor Deng
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High 'Freeze Out'
The lateral side of the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High "Freeze Out."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High “Freeze Out” collaboration was one of this week’s most anticipated sneaker releases, so it came as no surprise that many fans were left empty-handed when it released yesterday. However, select sizes are available on the resale market to shop for fans who missed out on the retail launch.

On the “stock market of things” StockX, the collab is currently reselling for a hefty $2,498 with the lowest asking price of $2,400 for a men’s size 12 at the time of publication and the highest bid at $4,001 for a men’s size 15.

And on the resale platform GOAT, prices start at $2,450 for a men’s size 12 at the time of press and as high as $7,500 for a men’s size 7 and 7.5.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High 'Freeze Out'
Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1 High “Freeze Out.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High 'Freeze Out'
The heel’s view of the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High “Freeze Out.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High “Freeze Out,” $2,400 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High “Freeze Out,” $2,450 and up; GOAT.com

According to Trophy Room, a sneaker store owned and operated by Michael Jordan’s youngest son Marcus, this collab revolves around the 1985 NBA All-Star Game. It was the first time Michael Jordan was selected to play at the event and during the game, several players on his team reportedly decided to freeze him out. Jordan managed to score just 7 points on 2-of-9 shooting, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 2 assists in 22 minutes of play. The sneaker launched via raffle at Trophyroomstore.com and on the SNKRS app and came with a $190 price tag.

