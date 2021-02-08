Trophy Room Is Hosting a Raffle for Its Air Jordan 1 ‘Freeze Out’ Collab This Week

Trophy Room and Jordan Brand have a new collaboration releasing this week.

Trophy Room, the sneaker store that’s owned and operated by NBA legend Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus, shared the launch details for its latest project on Instagram. The drop includes the Air Jordan 1 High “Freeze Out” style, as well as a matching apparel collection, which is arriving this week.

According to Trophy Room, the inspiration behind this project revolves around a moment during MJ’s rookie season where he was selected to play in the 1985 NBA All-Star Game. During the game, several players on his team reportedly decided to freeze him out. Jordan went on to score just 7 points on 2-of-9 shooting, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 2 assists in 22 minutes of play.

The sneaker collab wears the iconic “Chicago” color scheme featuring a white-based leather upper that’s paired with red overlays featuring a shimmering effect, while black accents including on the Swoosh and ankle collar add to the look. Additional details include Jordan’s signature on the heel counter, a white midsole and a translucent outsole. Also included in the capsule is a matching hoodie, shorts and a T-shirt.

According to the Instagram post, the online raffle for the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 “Freeze Out” collab along with the apparel will go live on Feb. 10 at Trophyroomstore.com. Fans will be able to register from 10 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET with winners to be announced by 5:23 ET. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag while the T-shirt, shorts and hoodie will retail for $50, $75 and $120, respectively.