×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Travis Scott Seen in an Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low Collaboration

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Travis Scott
Travis Scott.
CREDIT: MEGA

It appears that Travis Scott may soon continue his incredible run of sneaker collaborations with Jordan Brand after the rap star was spotted in an unreleased iteration of his Air Jordan 1 Low recently.

Images of Scott wearing his latest collab was shared by Instagram users @J23app and @Mr_Unloved1s this week, but specific release details behind the pair have yet to leak.

The shoe wears a predominantly white leather upper but is coupled with a navy mudguard with matching eye stays and a subtle university blue-colored heel counter. This pair’s standout design, which is featured on every one of Scott’s Air Jordan 1 collabs, is the reversed Swoosh branding on the lateral sides. Unlike his “Mocha” Jordan 1 Low that released in July 2019, Scott’s “Cactus Jack” face logo doesn’t make an appearance on the heel tab of this new pair but opts for the Jordan Brand Wings branding instead.

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has not confirmed that Scott’s new Air Jordan 1 Low collab is releasing to the public.

Watch on FN

In related Air Jordan news, Scott is reportedly dropping a new Air Jordan 6 collab in spring 2021, according to sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Soleheatonfeet. Images of the shoe have yet to surface but it is expected to don a new “British Khaki/Sail/Bright Crimson” color scheme with infrared hits appearing at the heel including on the signature “Nike Air” branding along with a brown midsole and translucent outsole. The project is expected to be available in full-family sizing and will drop alongside a range of matching apparel pieces.

 

Women Dancing on Mountain Summit to Sponsored By Deckers

From Responsibility, Comes Opportunity

With a rich history of corporate responsibility, Deckers Brands embraces a holistic approach to doing the right thing.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad