Travis Scott Teases New Air Jordan 1 Collaboration

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand could soon deliver yet another coveted Air Jordan 1 collab.

The Houston rapper shared a photo of him wearing an unreleased iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe on Instagram yesterday. The low-top shoe sports a gray-based upper that’s combined with white overlay panels while brown dresses the tongue and sock liner. This style also features a reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side, which has been a signature design element for Scott’s Jordan 1 collabs. Completing the design is a white midsole and a brown outsole.

Scott did not provide any release info for the shoe except offering a simple caption on the post saying “Off the map. Plotting a map.”

At the time of publication, neither Jordan Brand and Scott have announced the release of the shoe, or if there are plans that this shoe will be released to the public.

Scott and Jordan Brand have delivered several Air Jordan 1 collabs since their partnership began in 2017. The first Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 hit shelves in May 2019 and two months later, the duo dropped a new iteration of the Jordan 1 Low. The Jordan 1 collabs continued this summer when the rapper tapped Hiroshi Fujiwara to deliver two Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 styles.

In related Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 news, the duo reportedly has a set of new Jordan 1 Low styles arriving in 2022 but release details surrounding the forthcoming drops have yet to be announced by the two entities involved in the project.