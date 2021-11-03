Travis Scott and Nike Will Deliver Their Anticipated Air Max 1 Collabs Next Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sneaker fans have been anticipating the release of Travis Scott and Nike’s Air Max 1 sneaker collab for months but they won’t need to wait much longer before its launch.

After teasing the project during this year’s Air Max Day celebrations in March, the sportswear giant has confirmed via its SNKRS release calendar that two iterations of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 will hit shelves next month.

According to the brand, Scott’s version of the iconic running shoe draws inspiration from the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) Pocket Knife sneaker as seen with the upper’s combination of nubuck and mesh on the patterned overlays as well as a drawstring Gillie lacing system reminiscent of the ’90s classic.

The upper also features Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side while a rubberized Cactus Jack logo appears on the tongue. Rounding out the design is a custom CACT.US CORP outsole. The collab will be available in two looks including in “Baroque Brown” and a monochromatic “Saturn Gold” colorway.

“It’s a juxtaposition fitting of CACT.US CORP’s work — that of entering a new space as your old self and emerging with a Utopian state of mind,” Nike wrote for the shoes’ product descriptions.

The Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 styles will be released on Dec. 16 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $160 each. The “Baroque Brown” makeup will also drop in little kids’ ($85) and toddler ($70) sizing.

The lateral side of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Baroque Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Baroque Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Baroque Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related news, Scott and Jordan Brand are reportedly dropping two new Air Jordan 1 Low styles in 2022.