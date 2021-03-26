A Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 is Coming

Nike and Travis Scott teased a collaboration sure to get sneaker fans excited on Air Max Day.

Today, the brand stated via the SNKRS app that an Air Max 1 collaboration with the rap megastar is on the way. “Stay tuned for more details on the Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 1, including availability and release information,” the athletic powerhouse wrote on SNKRS.

Nike teased the collaboration with a series of short videos with no sound titled “Cactus Jack: Bring the Future to Light.” The clips reveal several shots in nature, closeups of a cactus, water, as well as the rapper in the recording studio and on an exercise bike.

Mixed into the videos appear to be glimpses of the Nike Air Max 1 collab, which looks to have reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side (similar to Scott’s take on the Air Jordan 1), red laces with white speckles and red Cactus Jack branding on the heel in a triangle.

As of time of publication, no release info for the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 collaboration has been revealed.

Nike teases the Travis Scott x Air Max 1 on the SNKRS app. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

