Is Travis Scott Wearing a New Air Jordan 1 Done in Collaboration With Fragment?

Rap star Travis Scott has delivered several acclaimed Air Jordan collaborations since his partnership with Jordan Brand kicked off in 2018, but none proved to be more successful than his takes on the Air Jordan 1. Now, it appears that an additional Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collab in the works, this time reportedly in partnership with Fragment.

Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz and photographer Clint Brewer shared images of Scott wearing his latest Air Jordan 1 collab on Instagram. The unreleased style combines the blue-based color scheme from Fragment’s Jordan 1 High collab that debuted in December 2014 with Scott’s signature design elements including a reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side and “Cactus Jack” tongue tags. Capping off the design is a sail-colored midsole and outsole. While detailed imagery is currently unavailable, @zSneakerheadz created a mock-up depiction to give fans a better idea of what the shoe looks like.

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand, Scott and Fragment have yet to confirm that their Air Jordan 1 High collab is releasing to the public.

In addition, Scott was spotted in another unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low last month. The shoe was executed in a similar color blocking, dressed in a white-based upper that’s paired with light blue and navy overlays while a white reverse Swoosh appeared on the lateral side.

In related Air Jordan news, sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére is dropping an Air Jordan 3 collab in spring ’21. It will be released exclusively at A-ma-maniere.com and at A Ma Maniére stores. The shoe will come in adults ($200) and kids ($90) sizing.