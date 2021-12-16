Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 Collabs Are Available on Sneaker Resale Sites

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sneaker fans who were on the SNKRS app this morning may have gotten a notification that said the draw for Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 collabs is now open, but it turns out that the shoe did not release as initially planned after it was postponed following the tragedies that struck the rapper’s Astroworld Festival last month.

Although there are currently no release details available on the SNKRS app for Scott’s highly-anticipated Air Max 1 collabs, fans who are interested in adding the shoe to their sneaker collection can buy a pair now on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 in the “Baroque Brown” colorway is reselling at the time of the publication for an average price of $1,179 with the lowest asking price of $1,500 for a men’s size 10. On the opposite side of the price spectrum, the shoe is available for a high bid of $8,000 for a men’s size 4.

The Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 in the “Saturn Gold” colorway is also available on the resale platform for the lowest asking price of $1,800 for a men’s size 9.5 and upwards of $9,999 for a men’s size 13.

Both pairs are also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price for the “Baroque Brown” makeup priced at $1,200 for a men’s size 4.5 while the “Saturn Gold” makeup has a low price of $1,990 for a men’s size 9.5.

At the time of press, Nike has yet to announce the release info for the two Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 collabs.