Travis Scott’s birthday is this Friday and what better way to celebrate than for the release of his latest sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand.

Yesterday, the brand revealed the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki” and shared the release date for the shoe, which will land exactly on Scott’s 29th birthday this Friday.

For this collab, Scott tapped longtime Jordan Brand athlete and NBA legend Richard “Rip” Hamilton to star in the visual campaign. In the video, it shows an unidentifiable man standing in front of a basketball hoop wearing the gear from the newest Travis Scott x Jordan collection before revealing himself to be the legendary “Rip” Hamilton after he broke out his transparent face mask, which was one of his signature accessories when he played in the NBA.

The latest Air Jordan 6 collab features a premium brown suede upper that’s paired with vibrant infrared accents on the tongue and heel. Adding to the look are two stash pockets at the collar along with a glow-in-the-dark outsole. In addition to the shoes, the capsule includes an apparel collection including various shirts, a vest, a hoodie, shorts, and pants.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki” collab will be released this Friday at select Jordan Brand retailers and if past collabs from Scott are any indication, the shoe won’t be easy to get. Prior to its retail drop, various stores are holding raffles to give fans a fair chance at purchasing the shoes. Below, check out a list of stores currently holding a raffle.

How to Enter

SNKRS app: The shoe will release on the SNKRS app this Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Concepts: A raffle for a chance to buy the shoe at Concepts is taking place before this Friday’s release.

A Ma Maniere: Sign up now at A Ma Maniere’s online raffle for a chance to purchase the shoe this Friday.

Social Status: Head to Social Status’ website now to sign up for the raffle.

Xhibition: Xhibition is holding a charity raffle for the release of this collab with $5 serving as one entry and all proceeds will benefit The Nature Conservatory.

End Clothing: Head to End Clothing’s website now to enter its raffle before the draw closes tomorrow.

A top-down view of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike